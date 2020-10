Legendary West Indies batsman Brian Lara picks Risabh Pant as the worthy contender to replace Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the Indian Cricket team. Lara insisted that KL Rahul should not be bothered about wicket-keeping on the Indian side as he is such a great batsman. Lara also advised Sanju Samson to work on the little aspects of his game to compete with Risabh Pant.