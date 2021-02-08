British Teen wakes up from coma unaware of Covid 19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Updates World 106,736,059 World Confirmed: 106,736,059 Active: 25,825,106 Recovered: 78,582,450 Death: 2,328,503

USA 27,611,403 USA Confirmed: 27,611,403 Active: 9,782,082 Recovered: 17,354,388 Death: 474,933

India 10,838,843 India Confirmed: 10,838,843 Active: 150,653 Recovered: 10,533,076 Death: 155,114

Brazil 9,524,640 Brazil Confirmed: 9,524,640 Active: 895,892 Recovered: 8,397,187 Death: 231,561

Russia 3,983,197 Russia Confirmed: 3,983,197 Active: 434,038 Recovered: 3,472,091 Death: 77,068

UK 3,945,680 UK Confirmed: 3,945,680 Active: 1,917,586 Recovered: 1,915,629 Death: 112,465

Italy 2,636,738 Italy Confirmed: 2,636,738 Active: 427,024 Recovered: 2,118,441 Death: 91,273

Turkey 2,531,456 Turkey Confirmed: 2,531,456 Active: 83,953 Recovered: 2,420,706 Death: 26,797

Germany 2,291,441 Germany Confirmed: 2,291,441 Active: 188,013 Recovered: 2,041,300 Death: 62,128

Pakistan 555,511 Pakistan Confirmed: 555,511 Active: 31,983 Recovered: 511,502 Death: 12,026

China 89,706 China Confirmed: 89,706 Active: 1,118 Recovered: 83,952 Death: 4,636

Nottingham, 8/2: An teenager from Britain is recovering from a year-long come after being hit by a car. The teen has no idea about the current corona pandemic that the world is suffering from. Interestingly the he has caught the virus twice.

Joseph Flavill, 19, suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was hit by the car in the central English town of Burton-on-Trent on March 1 last year, about three weeks before the first national lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of the virus.

“Recently Joseph has started to show small signs of recovery, which we are thrilled about… We know now he can hear us, he responds to small commands,” his aunt, Sally Flavill, told Reuters.

“When we say to him ‘Joseph, we can’t be with you, but you are safe, this is not going to be forever’, he understands, he hears you, he just can’t communicate,” she said, adding that he now signaled ‘yes’ with a blink and ‘no’ with two blinks.

Since Joseph’s accident, Britain has registered nearly four million COVID-19 cases, including more than 110,000 deaths.