British Teen wakes up from coma unaware of Covid 19 Pandemic

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Nottingham, 8/2: An teenager from Britain is recovering from a year-long come after being hit by a car. The teen has no idea about the current corona pandemic that the world is suffering from. Interestingly the he has caught the virus twice.

Joseph Flavill, 19, suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was hit by the car in the central English town of Burton-on-Trent on March 1 last year, about three weeks before the first national lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of the virus.

“Recently Joseph has started to show small signs of recovery, which we are thrilled about… We know now he can hear us, he responds to small commands,” his aunt, Sally Flavill, told Reuters.

“When we say to him ‘Joseph, we can’t be with you, but you are safe, this is not going to be forever’, he understands, he hears you, he just can’t communicate,” she said, adding that he now signaled ‘yes’ with a blink and ‘no’ with two blinks.

Since Joseph’s accident, Britain has registered nearly four million COVID-19 cases, including more than 110,000 deaths.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
