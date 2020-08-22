BSF guns down 5 intruders at India-Pakistan border in Tarn-Taran

Tarn Taran, 22/8; In a recent development, Border Security Forces have gunned down 5 intruders at the India-Pakistan border in Tarn-taran.

According to the officials, the incident took place in the early hours, when BSF personnel spotted some movement across the fence in Tarn Taran district.

BSF spokesperson said, “Alert troops of 103 Battalions of BSF noticed suspicious movement of intruders violating the International Border along Tarn Taran, Punjab. Upon being challenged to stop, intruders fired upon BSF troops who retaliated in self-defense. Resultantly, five intruders were shot,”