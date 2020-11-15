BSF pays tribute to SI Rakesh Dobhal

New Delhi, 15/11: The Border Security Force(BSF) paid tribute to the deceased SI Rakesh Dobhal on Sunday after the security personnel achieved martyrdom on 13 November during a counter-attack to Pakistan’s ceasefire violations, in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. The wreath-laying ceremony for SI Dobhal was held on Sunday at Srinagar. The ceasefire violation was made by Pakistan deliberately targeting civilian targets near the Line of Control in the Baramulla district.

During the ceasefire violations on 13 November 2020, SI Dobhal was quick to respond and he received the injury while returning the fire. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to the injuries on his way there. SI Dobhal is survived by his parents, wife, and a daughter residing in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The BSF released an official statement saying, “BSF family salutes its brave member and is indebted for his sacrifice for the Nation”.