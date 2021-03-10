Bus maker Scania paid bribes to win bus contracts in India: Report

COVID-19 Updates World 118,231,900 World Confirmed: 118,231,900 Active: 21,706,867 Recovered: 93,901,196 Death: 2,623,837

USA 29,801,506 USA Confirmed: 29,801,506 Active: 8,711,254 Recovered: 20,549,678 Death: 540,574

India 11,262,707 India Confirmed: 11,262,707 Active: 184,582 Recovered: 10,920,046 Death: 158,079

Brazil 11,125,017 Brazil Confirmed: 11,125,017 Active: 1,013,231 Recovered: 9,843,218 Death: 268,568

Russia 4,351,553 Russia Confirmed: 4,351,553 Active: 315,751 Recovered: 3,945,527 Death: 90,275

UK 4,228,998 UK Confirmed: 4,228,998 Active: 788,267 Recovered: 3,315,934 Death: 124,797

Italy 3,101,093 Italy Confirmed: 3,101,093 Active: 478,883 Recovered: 2,521,731 Death: 100,479

Turkey 2,807,387 Turkey Confirmed: 2,807,387 Active: 137,558 Recovered: 2,640,669 Death: 29,160

Germany 2,520,609 Germany Confirmed: 2,520,609 Active: 118,928 Recovered: 2,328,700 Death: 72,981

Pakistan 595,239 Pakistan Confirmed: 595,239 Active: 16,699 Recovered: 565,216 Death: 13,324

China 90,007 China Confirmed: 90,007 Active: 177 Recovered: 85,194 Death: 4,636

Stockholm, 10/3: The Swedish truck and bus maker Scania has paid bribes to win bus contracts in India in seven different states between 2013 and 2016, according to Swedish news channel SVT.

Scania is a unit under Volkswagen AG’s commercial vehicle arm Traton SE, started operations in India in 2007 and established a manufacturing unit in 2011.

An investigation started by Scania in 2017 showed serious shortcomings by employees including senior management, a Scania spokesman told Reuters when contacted for comment on the report.

“This misconduct included alleged bribery, bribery through business partners and misrepresentation,” he said.

He said Scania had since stopped selling city buses on the Indian market and the factory that was established there had been closed down.

“We may have been a bit naive, but we really went for it… we really wanted to make it in India but underestimated the risks,” CEO Henrik Henriksson told SVT.

Henriksson said any wrongdoing in India had been committed by a few individuals who had since left the company, and all involved business partners had their contracts canceled.

The bribes were also given to an unnamed Indian minister, according to the report by SVT, German broadcaster ZDF and India’s Confluence Media.