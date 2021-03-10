Bus maker Scania paid bribes to win bus contracts in India: Report

FeaturedInternational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 118,231,900
    World
    Confirmed: 118,231,900
    Active: 21,706,867
    Recovered: 93,901,196
    Death: 2,623,837
  • USA 29,801,506
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,801,506
    Active: 8,711,254
    Recovered: 20,549,678
    Death: 540,574
  • India 11,262,707
    India
    Confirmed: 11,262,707
    Active: 184,582
    Recovered: 10,920,046
    Death: 158,079
  • Brazil 11,125,017
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,125,017
    Active: 1,013,231
    Recovered: 9,843,218
    Death: 268,568
  • Russia 4,351,553
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,351,553
    Active: 315,751
    Recovered: 3,945,527
    Death: 90,275
  • UK 4,228,998
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,228,998
    Active: 788,267
    Recovered: 3,315,934
    Death: 124,797
  • Italy 3,101,093
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,101,093
    Active: 478,883
    Recovered: 2,521,731
    Death: 100,479
  • Turkey 2,807,387
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,807,387
    Active: 137,558
    Recovered: 2,640,669
    Death: 29,160
  • Germany 2,520,609
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,520,609
    Active: 118,928
    Recovered: 2,328,700
    Death: 72,981
  • Pakistan 595,239
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 595,239
    Active: 16,699
    Recovered: 565,216
    Death: 13,324
  • China 90,007
    China
    Confirmed: 90,007
    Active: 177
    Recovered: 85,194
    Death: 4,636

Stockholm, 10/3: The Swedish truck and bus maker Scania has paid bribes to win bus contracts in India in seven different states between 2013 and 2016, according to Swedish news channel SVT.

Scania is a unit under Volkswagen AG’s commercial vehicle arm Traton SE, started operations in India in 2007 and established a manufacturing unit in 2011.

An investigation started by Scania in 2017 showed serious shortcomings by employees including senior management, a Scania spokesman told Reuters when contacted for comment on the report.

“This misconduct included alleged bribery, bribery through business partners and misrepresentation,” he said.

He said Scania had since stopped selling city buses on the Indian market and the factory that was established there had been closed down.

“We may have been a bit naive, but we really went for it… we really wanted to make it in India but underestimated the risks,” CEO Henrik Henriksson told SVT.

Henriksson said any wrongdoing in India had been committed by a few individuals who had since left the company, and all involved business partners had their contracts canceled.

The bribes were also given to an unnamed Indian minister, according to the report by SVT, German broadcaster ZDF and India’s Confluence Media.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.