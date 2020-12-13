କଳାହାଣ୍ଡିରେ ଓଲଟିଲା ବସ୍, ୪୦ ଆହତ

-
World
72,374,404
WorldConfirmed: 72,374,404Active: 20,045,824Recovered: 50,712,762Death: 1,615,818
-
USA
16,563,650
USAConfirmed: 16,563,650Active: 6,612,582Recovered: 9,645,924Death: 305,144
-
India
9,881,357
IndiaConfirmed: 9,881,357Active: 354,270Recovered: 9,383,735Death: 143,352
-
Brazil
6,889,084
BrazilConfirmed: 6,889,084Active: 738,149Recovered: 5,969,706Death: 181,229
-
Russia
2,653,928
RussiaConfirmed: 2,653,928Active: 500,752Recovered: 2,106,235Death: 46,941
-
UK
1,849,403
UKConfirmed: 1,849,403Active: 1,785,233Recovered: N/ADeath: 64,170
-
Italy
1,843,712
ItalyConfirmed: 1,843,712Active: 686,031Recovered: 1,093,161Death: 64,520
-
Turkey
1,836,728
TurkeyConfirmed: 1,836,728Active: 216,531Recovered: 1,603,780Death: 16,417
-
Germany
1,320,592
GermanyConfirmed: 1,320,592Active: 340,921Recovered: 957,500Death: 22,171
-
Pakistan
438,425
PakistanConfirmed: 438,425Active: 46,629Recovered: 383,000Death: 8,796
-
China
86,725
ChinaConfirmed: 86,725Active: 306Recovered: 81,785Death: 4,634
କଳାହାଣ୍ଡି,୧୩ ।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କଳାହାଣ୍ଡି ଜିଲ୍ଲା ଆମପାଣିର ବଡକେନ୍ଦୁଗୁଡା ନିକଟରେ ଘଟିଛି ବଡ ଅଘଟଣ । ଯାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ ଯାଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏକ ବସ୍ ଭାରସାମ୍ୟ ହରାଇ ଓଲଟି ପଡିଛି । ଫଳରେ ୪୦ରୁ ଅଧିକ ଯାତ୍ରୀ ଆହତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କୁ ତୁରନ୍ତ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କରାଯାଇ କୋକସରା ମେଡିକାଲରେ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି କରାଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ବସଟି ଧର୍ମଗଡରୁ ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ ଯାଉଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି ।