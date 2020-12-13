କଳାହାଣ୍ଡିରେ ଓଲଟିଲା ବସ୍, ୪୦ ଆହତ

କଳାହାଣ୍ଡି,୧୩ ।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କଳାହାଣ୍ଡି ଜିଲ୍ଲା ଆମପାଣିର ବଡକେନ୍ଦୁଗୁଡା ନିକଟରେ ଘଟିଛି ବଡ ଅଘଟଣ । ଯାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ ଯାଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏକ ବସ୍ ଭାରସାମ୍ୟ ହରାଇ ଓଲଟି ପଡିଛି । ଫଳରେ ୪୦ରୁ ଅଧିକ ଯାତ୍ରୀ ଆହତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କୁ ତୁରନ୍ତ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କରାଯାଇ କୋକସରା ମେଡିକାଲରେ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି କରାଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ବସଟି ଧର୍ମଗଡରୁ ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦ ଯାଉଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
