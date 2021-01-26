Can’t Go out on Republic Day? Here’s a list of 10 movies which will Bring out the ‘Deshbhakt’ in you!

FeaturedEntertainment
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day on January 26, i.e Tuesday. But due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic a very few of us are going to venture out of our homes. But don’t worry, we bring you 10 patriotic movies which will not only kill your Boredom but will also make you love India more.

Have a look at the list:

1. Swades

Why do I consider the movie Swades as a Bollywood classic? | by kalaga aditya prasanth | Medium

2. Lakhsya

Lakshya Box Office Collection | Day Wise | Worldwide - Sacnilk

3. Rang de Basanti

Rang De Basanti - Wikipedia

4. Chak De India

Chak De India: Lesser Known Facts

5. Airlift

Airlift: Amazon.in: Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, Lena, Purab Kohli, Raja Krishna Menon, Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur: Movies & TV Shows

6. Uri: The Surgical Strike

Row over 'Uri: The Surgical Strike': Film makers, book author bury hatchet on copyright dispute - The Week

7. Raazi

One year of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal's 'Raazi': 5 times when the movie made to the headlines | The Times of India

8. The Legend of Bhagat Singh

The Legend of Bhagat Singh Movie: Watch Full Movie Online on JioCinema

9. Border

Border 1997 1080p Full HD Hindi Movie - YouTube

10. Karma

Karma (1986) - IMDb

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
