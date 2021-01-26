Can’t Go out on Republic Day? Here’s a list of 10 movies which will Bring out the ‘Deshbhakt’ in you!

COVID-19 Updates World 100,368,241 World Confirmed: 100,368,241 Active: 25,793,859 Recovered: 72,422,499 Death: 2,151,883

USA 25,862,984 USA Confirmed: 25,862,984 Active: 9,811,522 Recovered: 15,620,065 Death: 431,397

India 10,677,710 India Confirmed: 10,677,710 Active: 178,101 Recovered: 10,345,985 Death: 153,624

Brazil 8,872,964 Brazil Confirmed: 8,872,964 Active: 945,650 Recovered: 7,709,602 Death: 217,712

Russia 3,756,931 Russia Confirmed: 3,756,931 Active: 511,888 Recovered: 3,174,561 Death: 70,482

UK 3,669,658 UK Confirmed: 3,669,658 Active: 1,922,909 Recovered: 1,648,218 Death: 98,531

Italy 2,475,372 Italy Confirmed: 2,475,372 Active: 491,630 Recovered: 1,897,861 Death: 85,881

Turkey 2,435,247 Turkey Confirmed: 2,435,247 Active: 95,634 Recovered: 2,314,403 Death: 25,210

Germany 2,154,656 Germany Confirmed: 2,154,656 Active: 257,254 Recovered: 1,844,000 Death: 53,402

Pakistan 535,914 Pakistan Confirmed: 535,914 Active: 34,412 Recovered: 490,126 Death: 11,376

China 89,197 China Confirmed: 89,197 Active: 1,885 Recovered: 82,676 Death: 4,636

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day on January 26, i.e Tuesday. But due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic a very few of us are going to venture out of our homes. But don’t worry, we bring you 10 patriotic movies which will not only kill your Boredom but will also make you love India more.

Have a look at the list:

1. Swades

2. Lakhsya

3. Rang de Basanti

4. Chak De India

5. Airlift

6. Uri: The Surgical Strike

7. Raazi

8. The Legend of Bhagat Singh

9. Border

10. Karma