Can’t Go out on Republic Day? Here’s a list of 10 movies which will Bring out the ‘Deshbhakt’ in you!
India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day on January 26, i.e Tuesday. But due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic a very few of us are going to venture out of our homes. But don’t worry, we bring you 10 patriotic movies which will not only kill your Boredom but will also make you love India more.
Have a look at the list:
1. Swades
2. Lakhsya
3. Rang de Basanti
4. Chak De India
5. Airlift
6. Uri: The Surgical Strike
7. Raazi
8. The Legend of Bhagat Singh
9. Border
10. Karma