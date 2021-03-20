Captain Kohli leads from the front as impressive India downs England

-
Ahmedabad, 21/3 : Indian skipper Virat Kohli led from the front front by his match defining unbeaten 80 along with a scintillating 64 from Rohit Sharma at the top took India to an impressive 224/2 .
Chasing the gargantuan target, the visitors lose the way in the chase after Jos Buttler’s dismissal and failed to recover from it. An excellent comeback from Indian bowlers as all the players look delighted after the mega win. England only managed to score just 188/8 in 20 overs.
For India Shardul Thakur and Bhubaneswar Kumar shone with the bowl.