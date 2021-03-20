Captain Kohli leads from the front as impressive India downs England

COVID-19 Updates World 123,227,058 World Confirmed: 123,227,058 Active: 21,225,468 Recovered: 99,284,071 Death: 2,717,519

USA 30,443,388 USA Confirmed: 30,443,388 Active: 7,265,974 Recovered: 22,623,135 Death: 554,279

Brazil 11,877,009 Brazil Confirmed: 11,877,009 Active: 1,203,024 Recovered: 10,383,460 Death: 290,525

India 11,594,238 India Confirmed: 11,594,238 Active: 308,024 Recovered: 11,126,474 Death: 159,740

Russia 4,447,570 Russia Confirmed: 4,447,570 Active: 292,259 Recovered: 4,060,652 Death: 94,659

UK 4,291,271 UK Confirmed: 4,291,271 Active: 514,923 Recovered: 3,650,226 Death: 126,122

Italy 3,356,331 Italy Confirmed: 3,356,331 Active: 565,453 Recovered: 2,686,236 Death: 104,642

Turkey 2,992,694 Turkey Confirmed: 2,992,694 Active: 155,163 Recovered: 2,807,572 Death: 29,959

Germany 2,651,792 Germany Confirmed: 2,651,792 Active: 166,966 Recovered: 2,409,700 Death: 75,126

Pakistan 623,135 Pakistan Confirmed: 623,135 Active: 29,576 Recovered: 579,760 Death: 13,799

China 90,087 China Confirmed: 90,087 Active: 162 Recovered: 85,289 Death: 4,636

Ahmedabad, 21/3 : Indian skipper Virat Kohli led from the front front by his match defining unbeaten 80 along with a scintillating 64 from Rohit Sharma at the top took India to an impressive 224/2 .

Chasing the gargantuan target, the visitors lose the way in the chase after Jos Buttler’s dismissal and failed to recover from it. An excellent comeback from Indian bowlers as all the players look delighted after the mega win. England only managed to score just 188/8 in 20 overs.

For India Shardul Thakur and Bhubaneswar Kumar shone with the bowl.