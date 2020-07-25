Carryminati’s YouTube account hacked

In the latest development, popular YouTuber Carryminati’s YouTube account was hacked his YouTube channel Carryislive was hacked during the early hours of Saturday. He took to Twitter to ask for help from YouTube.

Carryminati aka Ajey Nagar tweeted “@YouTubeIndia My channel Carryislive has been hacked, need immediate assistance (sic).”

@YouTubeIndia My channel Carryislive has been hacked, need immediate assistance. — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) July 24, 2020

Previously, twitter accounts of some of the most prominent people including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Warren Buffet, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Bill Gates were hacked.