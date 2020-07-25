Carryminati’s YouTube account hacked

Top StoriesBreaking NewsFeatured
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0 1

In the latest development, popular YouTuber Carryminati’s YouTube account was hacked his YouTube channel Carryislive was hacked during the early hours of Saturday. He took to Twitter to ask for help from  YouTube.

Carryminati aka Ajey Nagar tweeted “@YouTubeIndia My channel Carryislive has been hacked, need immediate assistance (sic).”

Previously,  twitter accounts of some of the most prominent people including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Warren Buffet, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Bill Gates were hacked.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.