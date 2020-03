Sambalpur,22/3:

One person, who has returned recently from Uzbekistan, has been found to be violating COVID-19 Govt. qauarntine guidelines. Based on the report of empowered authority, and preliminary enquiry by police, finding a prima facie case, Dhanupali Police has registered a case against the defaulter under section 188/271 IPC, today at Dhanupali PS Sambalpur

The identity of the person has been withheld to protect his privacy.