CDS Bipin Rawat and Army chief Naravane pays their tribute on Infantry day

New Delhi,27/10 : On the occasion of on Infantry day, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane pay tribute at National War Memorial .

Notably, troops of the battalion which held back the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at Rezang La during the India-China war in 1962, watched the ceremony with pride.