Center overlooked Maharashtra in Atmanirbhar Package- Shiv Sena

Mumbai,20/5: In one more assault on the Central government, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday said that the Narendra Modi-drove government overlooked Maharashtra in the Rs 20 lakh crore boost bundle and offered nothing to resuscitate the state’s travel industry part.

In a publication in the gathering’s mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, Sena said that the travel industry area in Maharashtra is reeling under extraordinary tension due to the coronavirus pandemic however the Center’s ongoing ‘Atmanirbhar package ‘ had nothing to revive it.