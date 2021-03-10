ଓଡିଶା ଆସିବ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରୀୟ ଟିମ୍

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୦ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଅନେକ ଦିନ ହେଲା ଜଳୁଛି ଶିମିଳିପାଳ ଅଭୟାରଣ୍ୟ । ରାଜ୍ୟର ଶିମିଳିପାଳ ଓ ଅନ୍ୟ ଜଙ୍ଗଲରେ ନିଆଁ ଲାଗିବା ଘଟଣାରେ ଓଡିଶାକୁ ଆସିବ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରୀୟ ଟିମ୍ । ଏନେଇ ଆଜି ଟ୍ୱିଟ ଯୋଗେ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଜଙ୍ଗଲ ଓ ପରିବେଶ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ପ୍ରକାଶ ଜାଭଡେକର । ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ଜଙ୍ଗଲ ନିଆଁକୁ ନେଇ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରୀୟ ବିଶେଷଜ୍ଞ କମିଟି ଓଡିଶାକୁ ଆସିବ ଓ ବୈଷୟିମ ପରାମର୍ଶ ଦେବ । ଜଙ୍ଗଲ ନିଆଁ ପରିଚାଳନା ପାଇଁ ରାଜ୍ୟ ବନ ବିଭାଗକୁ ସାହାର୍ଯ୍ୟ କରିବ ଟିମ୍ । ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡ ରୋକିବା ପାଇଁ ପରାମର୍ଶ ସହ ସାହାର୍ଯ୍ୟ କରିବ ଟିମ୍ । ସେଠାରେ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ମୁତୟନ ଥିବା କର୍ମଚାରୀଙ୍କ ସହ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ କରିବ ।’

Today Sh. @dpradhanbjp & other MP's from Odisha met me regarding Forest Fire in #SimlipalNationalPark & nearby.@moefcc is sending a committee of experts to Odisha to give technical advise &help out state forest dept. in effective management of forest fire incidents in the region pic.twitter.com/I0zEh5YCaL

— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) March 10, 2021