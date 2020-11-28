“Chalo Delhi”: Farmers greeted with songs, drumbeats and slogans at protest site in Delhi

Delhi, 28/11: About 400 farmers from various groups and various states gathered at the Burari Ground in North Delhi, to be greeted by songs, drumbeats, and slogans. Slogans such as “Dharti Mata Ki Jai” and “Inquilab Zindabad” could be heard from different parts of the vast, dusty ground. The Bangla Sahib gurdwara set up a ‘langar” to feed the protesters. Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party government had also made provisions for food. An e-rickshaw moved around spreading awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of wearing masks. The farmers mostly from the states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh reached the ground via trucks and tractors. “The unprecedented unity of the farmers will put pressure on the government to withdraw the three anti-farmer acts,” social activist Medha Patkar, who was with a group of men and women at the Burari Ground.