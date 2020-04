UEFA proposes to organize the Champions League final on August 29 due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. The final of the Champions League is scheduled to be played in Istanbul. The remainder of the Champions League could be a week-long mini-tournament. Similarly, Europa League final to be held in Gdansk.

Previously, the Champions League final is scheduled to be played on May 30 in Istanbul and the Europa League final is scheduled to be played on May 27 at Gdansk.