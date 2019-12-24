Charge sheet filed against 6 suspects in Puri gang rape case

The Puri Police has filed a charge sheet against 6 suspects including the prime accused Jitendra Sethi in the Puri gang rape case. This incident happened at a government quarter near Jhadeswari temple in Puri on December 2.

The charge sheet has been filed on a priority basis and police also applied for fast track hearing of this case. This incident happened on December 2, when Jitendra Sethi, an ex-police constable along with his accomplices abducted and raped a young girl in name of offering help near the Nimapara bus terminal.