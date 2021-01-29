ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ଜାଲରେ ସିଏଚସିର ମେଡିକାଲ ଅଫିସର

-
ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ,୨୯ ।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ଜାଲରେ ଫସିଲେ ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ହେମଗିରି ସିଏଚସିର ମେଡିକାଲ ଅଫିସର । ମେଡିକାଲ ଅଫିସର ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାକର ଗରଡିଆଙ୍କୁ ଧରିଛି ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ । ଜଣେ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟକର୍ମୀଙ୍କ ଛୁଟି ମଞ୍ଜୁର ପାଇଁ ୫ ହଜାର ଟଙ୍କା ଲାଞ୍ଜ ନେଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ବାନ୍ଧିନେଇଛି ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ।
ସେହିପରି ଆଜି ପୁରୀର ଜଣେ ପୂର୍ବତନ ଆରଆଇଙ୍କ ଘରେ ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଚଢ଼ାଉ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ବେଆଇନ ସମ୍ପତ୍ତି ଠୁଳ ଅଭିଯୋଗରେ ପୂର୍ବତନ ଆରଆଇ ବସନ୍ତ କୁମାର ମହାନ୍ତିଙ୍କ ବାସଭବନ ଓ ସରକାରୀ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାଳୟ ସହ ଏକକାଳୀନ ୬ଟି ସ୍ଥାନରେ ଚଢ଼ାଉ କରାଯାଇଥିଲା ।