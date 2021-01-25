Cheteshwar ‘Wall’ Pujara turns 33 today. Find out who Wished him on his Birthday!

COVID-19 Updates World 99,777,375 World Confirmed: 99,777,375 Active: 25,872,656 Recovered: 71,765,676 Death: 2,139,043

USA 25,702,125 USA Confirmed: 25,702,125 Active: 9,862,996 Recovered: 15,409,639 Death: 429,490

India 10,668,674 India Confirmed: 10,668,674 Active: 185,082 Recovered: 10,330,084 Death: 153,508

Brazil 8,844,600 Brazil Confirmed: 8,844,600 Active: 973,749 Recovered: 7,653,770 Death: 217,081

Russia 3,719,400 Russia Confirmed: 3,719,400 Active: 518,178 Recovered: 3,131,760 Death: 69,462

UK 3,647,463 UK Confirmed: 3,647,463 Active: 1,918,124 Recovered: 1,631,400 Death: 97,939

Italy 2,466,813 Italy Confirmed: 2,466,813 Active: 499,278 Recovered: 1,882,074 Death: 85,461

Turkey 2,429,605 Turkey Confirmed: 2,429,605 Active: 96,811 Recovered: 2,307,721 Death: 25,073

Germany 2,147,740 Germany Confirmed: 2,147,740 Active: 271,463 Recovered: 1,823,500 Death: 52,777

Pakistan 534,041 Pakistan Confirmed: 534,041 Active: 33,820 Recovered: 488,903 Death: 11,318

China 89,115 China Confirmed: 89,115 Active: 1,849 Recovered: 82,631 Death: 4,635

New Delhi, 25/1: India’s batting backbone, Cheteshwar Pujara turned 33 today. Wishes for Pujara has poured in from Social Media.

Indian Captain Virat Kohli was among the first to wish the stylish batsman on the special day. Former fast bowler Rudra Pratap Singh and former opening batsman Wasim Jaffer has also wished Pujara on their respective social media handles. The Board of Control for Cricket In India(BCCI) also took to Twitter to wish him.

Happy birthday pujji @cheteshwar1. Wish you good health, happiness and more hours at the crease 😃. Have a great year ahead. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 25, 2021

The only 'common factor' in back to back series wins in Australia! #HappyBirthdayPujara You have proved to the new generation that not only quality of runs but spending quality time at crease is as important. Have a great year ahead 🎉 #CheteshwarPujara @cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/dvQU08hdFc — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) January 25, 2021

Cheteshwar Pujara has recently returned from India’s historic tour Down under. He played a very crucial role in the third and fourth test matches and helped India win the series 2-1.

Pujara has always been criticized for his slow batting, but his style of batting has helped India overcome difficult match situations several times. His grit and resilience came in handy for India in Australia. He has earned himself a new nickname ‘The Wall’.

Team Odisha Bhaskar Wishes Cheteshwar Pujara A Very Happy Birthday.