Cheteshwar ‘Wall’ Pujara turns 33 today. Find out who Wished him on his Birthday!

-
World
99,777,375
WorldConfirmed: 99,777,375Active: 25,872,656Recovered: 71,765,676Death: 2,139,043
-
USA
25,702,125
USAConfirmed: 25,702,125Active: 9,862,996Recovered: 15,409,639Death: 429,490
-
India
10,668,674
IndiaConfirmed: 10,668,674Active: 185,082Recovered: 10,330,084Death: 153,508
-
Brazil
8,844,600
BrazilConfirmed: 8,844,600Active: 973,749Recovered: 7,653,770Death: 217,081
-
Russia
3,719,400
RussiaConfirmed: 3,719,400Active: 518,178Recovered: 3,131,760Death: 69,462
-
UK
3,647,463
UKConfirmed: 3,647,463Active: 1,918,124Recovered: 1,631,400Death: 97,939
-
Italy
2,466,813
ItalyConfirmed: 2,466,813Active: 499,278Recovered: 1,882,074Death: 85,461
-
Turkey
2,429,605
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,429,605Active: 96,811Recovered: 2,307,721Death: 25,073
-
Germany
2,147,740
GermanyConfirmed: 2,147,740Active: 271,463Recovered: 1,823,500Death: 52,777
-
Pakistan
534,041
PakistanConfirmed: 534,041Active: 33,820Recovered: 488,903Death: 11,318
-
China
89,115
ChinaConfirmed: 89,115Active: 1,849Recovered: 82,631Death: 4,635
New Delhi, 25/1: India’s batting backbone, Cheteshwar Pujara turned 33 today. Wishes for Pujara has poured in from Social Media.
Indian Captain Virat Kohli was among the first to wish the stylish batsman on the special day. Former fast bowler Rudra Pratap Singh and former opening batsman Wasim Jaffer has also wished Pujara on their respective social media handles. The Board of Control for Cricket In India(BCCI) also took to Twitter to wish him.
Happy birthday pujji @cheteshwar1. Wish you good health, happiness and more hours at the crease 😃. Have a great year ahead.
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 25, 2021
The only 'common factor' in back to back series wins in Australia! #HappyBirthdayPujara You have proved to the new generation that not only quality of runs but spending quality time at crease is as important. Have a great year ahead 🎉 #CheteshwarPujara @cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/dvQU08hdFc
— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) January 25, 2021
Happy birthday @cheteshwar1! They don't make them like you anymore. #HappyBirthdayPujara pic.twitter.com/DfUMVwWRNR
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 25, 2021
Cheteshwar Pujara has recently returned from India’s historic tour Down under. He played a very crucial role in the third and fourth test matches and helped India win the series 2-1.
Pujara has always been criticized for his slow batting, but his style of batting has helped India overcome difficult match situations several times. His grit and resilience came in handy for India in Australia. He has earned himself a new nickname ‘The Wall’.
Team Odisha Bhaskar Wishes Cheteshwar Pujara A Very Happy Birthday.