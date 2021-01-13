Chicken and Eggs are banned in this state

COVID-19 Updates World 92,139,754 World Confirmed: 92,139,754 Active: 24,186,764 Recovered: 65,979,667 Death: 1,973,323

New Delhi, 13/1: Amidst the scare of Coronavirus, bird flu is causing havoc in the northern part of the Country. Therefore, Delhi’s civic body on Wednesday issued an order directing restaurants and eateries not to serve chicken and egg preparations.

Strict actions will be taken if any restaurants were found violating these orders. The ban will apply to the sale and storage of poultry or processed chicken meats by shops and restaurants.