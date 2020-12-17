Chilahati-Haldibari rail link inaugurated by PM Modi and Sheikh Haseena

-
World
74,601,424
WorldConfirmed: 74,601,424Active: 20,504,551Recovered: 52,440,247Death: 1,656,626
-
USA
17,394,314
USAConfirmed: 17,394,314Active: 6,908,897Recovered: 10,170,788Death: 314,629
-
India
9,951,594
IndiaConfirmed: 9,951,594Active: 317,433Recovered: 9,489,671Death: 144,490
-
Brazil
7,042,695
BrazilConfirmed: 7,042,695Active: 726,190Recovered: 6,132,683Death: 183,822
-
Russia
2,762,668
RussiaConfirmed: 2,762,668Active: 510,977Recovered: 2,202,540Death: 49,151
-
Turkey
1,928,165
TurkeyConfirmed: 1,928,165Active: 219,931Recovered: 1,691,113Death: 17,121
-
UK
1,913,277
UKConfirmed: 1,913,277Active: 1,847,757Recovered: N/ADeath: 65,520
-
Italy
1,888,144
ItalyConfirmed: 1,888,144Active: 645,706Recovered: 1,175,901Death: 66,537
-
Germany
1,407,487
GermanyConfirmed: 1,407,487Active: 358,046Recovered: 1,025,000Death: 24,441
-
Pakistan
448,522
PakistanConfirmed: 448,522Active: 42,851Recovered: 396,591Death: 9,080
-
China
86,777
ChinaConfirmed: 86,777Active: 301Recovered: 81,842Death: 4,634
New Delhi, 17/12: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Haseena jointly inaugurated Chilahati-Haldibari rail link which connects the two countries on Thursday. Both the leaders also inaugurated the Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition and released a commemorative stamp on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman digitally.
During the summit, PM Modi said: “The message of Bangabandhu Sheikh is eternal for us and we also respect his leadership immensely. Bangabandhu’s legacy is visible in your (Hasina’s) deeds”.
The leadership on both sides have been committed to revive the 6 pre-1965 rail links between India and Bangladesh.