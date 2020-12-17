Chilahati-Haldibari rail link inaugurated by PM Modi and Sheikh Haseena

By Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
New Delhi, 17/12: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Haseena jointly inaugurated Chilahati-Haldibari rail link which connects the two countries on Thursday. Both the leaders also inaugurated the Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition and released a commemorative stamp on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman digitally.

During the summit, PM Modi said: “The message of Bangabandhu Sheikh is eternal for us and we also respect his leadership immensely. Bangabandhu’s legacy is visible in your (Hasina’s) deeds”.

The leadership on both sides have been committed to revive the 6 pre-1965 rail links between India and Bangladesh.

Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
