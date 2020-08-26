China and Pakistan are making biological weapons together to use against India, Wuhan lab gets responsibility!

China is constantly giving modern weapons to Pakistan, which remains a possibility of being used against India. Now a new revelation has emerged that under the guise of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), they are working on making bioweapons. Australia’s news website Klaxon has claimed that these weapons have been manufactured for the past 5 years and the entire game includes the infamous Wuhan Institute of Virology for the coronavirus.

According to the report, Wuhan’s lab has been assigned the responsibility of this entire project. Anthony Klan’s report claimed that Wuhan scientists have been doing research on dangerous viruses in Pakistan since 2015. This research is mainly related to turning the virus into a weapon. Apart from this, a part of the deal that China-Pakistan has done has been kept secret because it is related to biological weapons. China and Pakistan have signed a three-year secret deal to increase the capacity of bio-warfare and work has also started on it.