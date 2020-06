Star West Indies opener Chris Gayle has decided to not participate in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) due to personal reasons. He declared this one day before the CPL draft. The 2020 CPL will be played in Trinidad and Tobago from August 18. The 40-year-old was signed by St. Lucia Zouks as one of the marquee players outside the draft in the USD 130,000 – 160,000 price bracket in April.