CJI Bobde recommends Senior Justice NV Ramana as his successor

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 24/3: In a major development, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde has recommended Senior  Justice NV Ramana as his successor. Justice Ramana is the seniormost judge after CJI Bobde in Supreme Court.

Earlier, the Center has asked CJI Bobde to name his successor one month before the completion of his tenure. Justice Bobde and has a tenure till August 26, 2022.

CJI Bobde succeeded former CJI Ranjan Gogoi as the 47th CJI of India and made many landmark decisions which include the five-judge constitution bench that passed the historic verdict that cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
