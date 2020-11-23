Co-creator of viral Ice-bucket challenge dies at 37

New Delhi(New York), 23/11: Patrick Quinn, co-founder of the viral ice-bucket challenge died, as per the post on his Facebook page. Quinn was born and brought up in Yonkers, New York, and co-founded the viral trend, which helped raise more than $220 million for medical research into Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis(ALS), more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Quinn was diagnosed with ALS on March 8, 2013, according to his Facebook page.

“It is with great sadness that we must share the passing of Patrick early this morning. We will always remember him for his inspiration and courage in his tireless fight against ALS.” his supporters said on Facebook. The Ice-bucket challenge went viral in the summer of 2014 when people around the world posted videos and photos of themselves dumping buckets of ice water on their heads and challenging others to do the same while urging donations for ALS research. Several celebrities participated in this trend, making it a huge hit, one of the best of its kind.