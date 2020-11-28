Coal mine scam accused dies of cardiac arrest amid CBI raid.

Kolkata, 28/11: Dhananjay Rai, one of the prime accused in the coal mine scam, died today Saturday while the CBI was conducting a raid at his place in Asansol. Rai was posted as the Area Security Inspector, Kunustoria, East Coal Fields Limited. CBI reached Rai’s house and started the raid when Rai completed of sudden chest pain. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors. The cause of death was declared as cardiac arrest.