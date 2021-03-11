‘Cobra’ Mithun to get Y+ Security ahead of Bengal Polls, says Report

-
Kolkata, 11/3: The centre will be providing ‘Y+’ Security to actor Mithun Chakraborty, who recently joined BJP.
They said the security cover will be provided by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) that has a dedicated wing for this task, called the special security group (SSG).
The 70-year-old actor had joined the BJP on Sunday at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mega rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.
“Chakraborty has been given a ”Y+” cover and armed CISF commandos will accompany him during poll campaign in West Bengal,” a senior officer said.
BJP MP from Jharkhand Nishikant Dubey will also be accorded with a similar cover that involves about 4-5 armed commandos protecting the person.
With these new inductions, the CISF now protects a total of 104 VIPs, including National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.