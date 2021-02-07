Comedian Munawar Faruqui released from Indore jail

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Indore, 7/2: In a major development, stand up comedian Munawar Faruqui has been released from jail at the early hours of Sunday.

He was arrested and sent to Jail for a month for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments .

He was granted interim bail by the Supreme court on Friday. The Supreme court also issued a notice to Madhya Pradesh Police on comedian’s plea.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
