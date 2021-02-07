Comedian Munawar Faruqui released from Indore jail

COVID-19 Updates World 106,329,652 World Confirmed: 106,329,652 Active: 25,895,204 Recovered: 78,115,499 Death: 2,318,949

Indore, 7/2: In a major development, stand up comedian Munawar Faruqui has been released from jail at the early hours of Sunday.

He was arrested and sent to Jail for a month for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments .

He was granted interim bail by the Supreme court on Friday. The Supreme court also issued a notice to Madhya Pradesh Police on comedian’s plea.