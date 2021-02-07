Comedian Munawar Faruqui released from Indore jail

-
World
106,329,652
WorldConfirmed: 106,329,652Active: 25,895,204Recovered: 78,115,499Death: 2,318,949
-
USA
27,519,636
USAConfirmed: 27,519,636Active: 9,777,591Recovered: 17,268,517Death: 473,528
-
India
10,827,170
IndiaConfirmed: 10,827,170Active: 150,733Recovered: 10,521,409Death: 155,028
-
Brazil
9,497,795
BrazilConfirmed: 9,497,795Active: 903,049Recovered: 8,363,677Death: 231,069
-
Russia
3,951,233
RussiaConfirmed: 3,951,233Active: 438,678Recovered: 3,436,326Death: 76,229
-
UK
3,929,835
UKConfirmed: 3,929,835Active: 1,927,871Recovered: 1,889,872Death: 112,092
-
Italy
2,625,098
ItalyConfirmed: 2,625,098Active: 427,034Recovered: 2,107,061Death: 91,003
-
Turkey
2,524,786
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,524,786Active: 85,596Recovered: 2,412,505Death: 26,685
-
Germany
2,284,999
GermanyConfirmed: 2,284,999Active: 202,101Recovered: 2,020,900Death: 61,998
-
Pakistan
553,128
PakistanConfirmed: 553,128Active: 32,514Recovered: 508,700Death: 11,914
-
China
89,692
ChinaConfirmed: 89,692Active: 1,176Recovered: 83,880Death: 4,636
Indore, 7/2: In a major development, stand up comedian Munawar Faruqui has been released from jail at the early hours of Sunday.
He was arrested and sent to Jail for a month for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments .
He was granted interim bail by the Supreme court on Friday. The Supreme court also issued a notice to Madhya Pradesh Police on comedian’s plea.