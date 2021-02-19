Congress and BJP workers clash in Vadodara, attack each other with Sticks

-
Vadodara, 19/2: BJP and Congress workers clashed with each other in Vadodara of Gujarat on Friday. Both sides came face to face during an ongoing election campaign and attacked each other with sticks.
As BJP and Congress took out separate campaign rallies in Vadodara, the two groups of party workers entered the same road and came face-to-face with each other.
Soon tension between the two rivals led to a clash and both sides attacked each other with sticks. The fight was later resolved by the police who intervened to ease the tension.