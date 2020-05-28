Congress started #SpeakupIndia campaign

Congress party has started the #SpeakupIndia campaign under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, the interim president of the main opposition Congress in the country. Starting this campaign, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has demanded from the central government that the poor should be given relief. Sonia said that the central government should give 7500 rupees per month for the next 6 months for the poor.

In an address related to the campaign, Sonia pointed to the center and said, “Open the lock of the treasury and give relief to the poor.” He said that Rs 7500 per month should be given to the poor for the next 6 months, out of which Rs 10,000 should be sent to their account immediately.