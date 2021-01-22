Congress to have a New President in June

-
World
98,198,827
WorldConfirmed: 98,198,827Active: 25,495,234Recovered: 70,600,628Death: 2,102,965
-
USA
25,196,086
USAConfirmed: 25,196,086Active: 9,674,810Recovered: 15,100,991Death: 420,285
-
India
10,626,200
IndiaConfirmed: 10,626,200Active: 189,425Recovered: 10,283,708Death: 153,067
-
Brazil
8,699,814
BrazilConfirmed: 8,699,814Active: 904,845Recovered: 7,580,741Death: 214,228
-
Russia
3,677,352
RussiaConfirmed: 3,677,352Active: 527,404Recovered: 3,081,536Death: 68,412
-
UK
3,543,646
UKConfirmed: 3,543,646Active: 1,862,359Recovered: 1,586,707Death: 94,580
-
Italy
2,428,221
ItalyConfirmed: 2,428,221Active: 516,568Recovered: 1,827,451Death: 84,202
-
Turkey
2,412,505
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,412,505Active: 97,833Recovered: 2,290,032Death: 24,640
-
Germany
2,110,297
GermanyConfirmed: 2,110,297Active: 278,868Recovered: 1,780,200Death: 51,229
-
Pakistan
528,891
PakistanConfirmed: 528,891Active: 34,916Recovered: 482,771Death: 11,204
-
China
88,804
ChinaConfirmed: 88,804Active: 1,674Recovered: 82,495Death: 4,635
New Delhi, 22/1: Indian National Congress will be having a new President this June. Two groups in the party meeting today had an argument during which Rahul Gandhi allegedly said, “Once and for all, finish it and move on.”
KC Venugopal told reporters after a meeting of the party’s top decision-making body said, The Congress Working Committee (CWC) has decided that there will be a new elected Congress president in June 2021.