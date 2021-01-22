Congress to have a New President in June

COVID-19 Updates World 98,198,827 World Confirmed: 98,198,827 Active: 25,495,234 Recovered: 70,600,628 Death: 2,102,965

New Delhi, 22/1: Indian National Congress will be having a new President this June. Two groups in the party meeting today had an argument during which Rahul Gandhi allegedly said, “Once and for all, finish it and move on.”

KC Venugopal told reporters after a meeting of the party’s top decision-making body said, The Congress Working Committee (CWC) has decided that there will be a new elected Congress president in June 2021.