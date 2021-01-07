Conspiracy for the assassination of CM Naveen Patnaik!

Breaking News
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
Bhubaneswar, 7/1: The chief minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik’s life is under threat. According to an odia news agency a conspiracy is being carried out to kill the CM.

The news agency has stated that the CM’s residence has received n anonymous letter which has detailed information about the alleged assassination plan. Security for Naveen Patnaik is increased threefold. The commissionerate police, The Intelligence and the police department is on high alert. The CM’s security has been put on high priority when he is travelling.

The whereabouts of the letter is not known yet. It will be interesting to see whether the letter proves to be true or its just a joke by a adrenaline junkie.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
