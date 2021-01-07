Conspiracy for the assassination of CM Naveen Patnaik!

COVID-19 Updates World 87,962,595 World Confirmed: 87,962,595 Active: 22,727,301 Recovered: 63,337,607 Death: 1,897,687

USA 21,869,885 USA Confirmed: 21,869,885 Active: 8,472,281 Recovered: 13,027,453 Death: 370,151

India 10,405,097 India Confirmed: 10,405,097 Active: 227,876 Recovered: 10,026,751 Death: 150,470

Brazil 7,874,539 Brazil Confirmed: 7,874,539 Active: 638,966 Recovered: 7,036,530 Death: 199,043

Russia 3,332,142 Russia Confirmed: 3,332,142 Active: 562,233 Recovered: 2,709,452 Death: 60,457

UK 2,836,801 UK Confirmed: 2,836,801 Active: 1,413,631 Recovered: 1,345,824 Death: 77,346

Turkey 2,283,931 Turkey Confirmed: 2,283,931 Active: 97,821 Recovered: 2,164,040 Death: 22,070

Italy 2,201,945 Italy Confirmed: 2,201,945 Active: 568,712 Recovered: 1,556,356 Death: 76,877

Germany 1,854,711 Germany Confirmed: 1,854,711 Active: 342,039 Recovered: 1,474,000 Death: 38,672

Pakistan 495,075 Pakistan Confirmed: 495,075 Active: 34,049 Recovered: 450,515 Death: 10,511

China 87,278 China Confirmed: 87,278 Active: 485 Recovered: 82,159 Death: 4,634

Bhubaneswar, 7/1: The chief minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik’s life is under threat. According to an odia news agency a conspiracy is being carried out to kill the CM.

The news agency has stated that the CM’s residence has received n anonymous letter which has detailed information about the alleged assassination plan. Security for Naveen Patnaik is increased threefold. The commissionerate police, The Intelligence and the police department is on high alert. The CM’s security has been put on high priority when he is travelling.

The whereabouts of the letter is not known yet. It will be interesting to see whether the letter proves to be true or its just a joke by a adrenaline junkie.