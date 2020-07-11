Controversy Queen Rani Panda winning heart with her Krishna song.. Watch the video

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Controversy Queen  Rani Panda is now trying to win people’s hearts by doing one good thing after another.  From giving 50,000 grants to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the Corona War to meet the actor Bijay Mohanty and cancer sufferer Album queen Deepa Sahu made her a real-life heroine overnight.

Rani Panda’s song ‘Radhe Radhe … …’ released on YouTube during the rath yatra. Her music has been viewed by 555,000 people in 4 weeks and has received 25,000 likes. The music video, prepared by Vishnumohan Creation, is written by Yatindra Pradhan and directed by Rashmiranjan Panda. Rani’s singing talent is vividly displayed in this video.

Watch the video here

