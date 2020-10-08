Coronavirus immunity boosters can turn harmful

Most people are insisting on increasing immunity to avoid coronavirus. There is also a flood of herbal supplements in the markets at this time. In the name of immunity boosters, various types of juices and medicines are being sold indiscriminately. People are buying vitamin pills and eating themselves without contacting the doctor. Some people are using spices kept in the kitchen from their mind and drinking herbal decoction without knowing the right amount. There are many other types of damage in the body.

But the overdose of this herbal medication can be harmful to our body. Many doctors claimed that people are suffering from various ailments because of overdose. Most of them have stomach problems and sometimes endoscopy is done in severe cases. Doctors say that there is no magic medicine to increase immunity. If you are adopting domestic methods for immunity then it is important to know the proper amount of spices.