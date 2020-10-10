Coronavirus may damage your lungs

The ideal treatment of Covid-19 is possible only with an ideal vaccine. But if medicines and antibiotics are not given to the patients of Coronavirus on the advice of the doctor, then later on they can become a victim of dangerous disease like pulmonary fibrosis. According to a report, the coronavirus damages the lungs very rapidly, which may later lead to the risk of fibrosis.

TB Hospital Medical Treatment Doctor AK Srivastava says that fibrosis is the last stage of lung damage. Coronavirus mainly worsens the lungs of humans, so even after recovery, people should continue to take its medicines on the advice of doctors.