Coronavirus passport issued in UK

The world’s first ‘Corona Virus Passport’ is being launched in the UK on Wednesday. People with coronavirus passports will have the freedom to go from one country to another and they will not even have to have a quarantine in the new country. Currently, this passport is being introduced in Britain and the US government is also supporting it.

First, new passports will be tried on Volunteers traveling in United Airlines and Cathay Pacific. Passengers passing through London’s Heathrow Airport and New York’s Newark Liberty International Airport will also get the benefit.