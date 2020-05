Coronavirus is wreaking havoc in India. No of Coronavirus cases is increasing day by day. According to reports, 70,756 people have been infected by the deadly virus and 2293 deaths have been reported. The figure is released by the health department on Sunday morning. Maharashtra, Gujrat, Delhi, and Tamilnadu are the worst affected states by the Coronavirus. More than 3,600 more coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours