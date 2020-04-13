ଏମକେସିଜି ମେଡ଼ିକାଲ କଲେଜ ଓ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହେଲା କୋଭିଡ଼-୧୯ ନମୁନା ପରୀକ୍ଷା

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୩ା୪(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଏମକେସିଜି ମେଡ଼ିକାଳ କଲେଜ ଓ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଛି କୋଭିଡ଼-୧୯ନମୁନା ପରୀକ୍ଷା । ଖୁବଶୀଘ୍ର ଭିମସାରରେ ମଧ୍ୟ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହେବ କୋଭିଡ଼ ୧୯ ନୁମନା ପରୀକ୍ଷଣ । ଏନେଇ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି ।
ଉଲ୍ଲେଖଯୋଗ୍ୟ ଯେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୫୪ଜଣ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ରହିଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ୧୩ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି । ଏହାସହ ବତ୍ତର୍ମାନ ୪୦ଜଣ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତରେ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି ।

