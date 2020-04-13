ଏମକେସିଜି ମେଡ଼ିକାଲ କଲେଜ ଓ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହେଲା କୋଭିଡ଼-୧୯ ନମୁନା ପରୀକ୍ଷା

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୩ା୪(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଏମକେସିଜି ମେଡ଼ିକାଳ କଲେଜ ଓ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଛି କୋଭିଡ଼-୧୯ନମୁନା ପରୀକ୍ଷା । ଖୁବଶୀଘ୍ର ଭିମସାରରେ ମଧ୍ୟ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହେବ କୋଭିଡ଼ ୧୯ ନୁମନା ପରୀକ୍ଷଣ । ଏନେଇ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି ।

ଉଲ୍ଲେଖଯୋଗ୍ୟ ଯେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୫୪ଜଣ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ରହିଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ୧୩ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି । ଏହାସହ ବତ୍ତର୍ମାନ ୪୦ଜଣ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତରେ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି ।

Happy to share that COVID-19 testing started at MKCG Medical College and Hospital yesterday after fully complying with all technical protocols.

Laboratory development and equipment installation work is going on in full swing at VIMSAR for commencing testing at the earliest.

— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) April 13, 2020