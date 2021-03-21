Covid Scare: Government Closes Schools and Anganwadis. Know Details!

COVID-19 Updates World 123,543,550 World Confirmed: 123,543,550 Active: 21,293,764 Recovered: 99,526,121 Death: 2,723,665

Raipur, 21/3: Amidst growing Covid 19 cases, the government of Chhattisgarh has ordered schools, colleges, and anganwadis to be closed in the state with immediate effect. This was informed by Chhattisgarh Minister Ravindra Choubey on Sunday (March 21).

India recorded 43,846 new coronavirus cases in a day, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,15,99,130, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The Chhattisgarh Government has taken the step early so that the effect of the coronavirus can be minimized.