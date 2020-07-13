COVID-19: 40 lakh bill for 28 days treatment in this hospital

Some private hospitals have also made the corona pandemic a means of earning money. The government has fixed the rates for treatment of Covid-19 but some private hospitals continuously disobeying the rules. Medanta Hospital in Gurugram made a bill of 28 lakhs for the treatment of a corona patient.

Doctors, who are called incarnations of God on earth, have been questioned many times. However, some private hospitals take a huge amount of money by taking advantage of the patient’s helplessness. In the Corona epidemic, doctors treated patients by risking their lives, but the truth is also that some people associated with this profession still remain behind the intention of earning black behind white clothes.

This time the matter is of Gurugram. There are allegations on Medanta hospital that the patient was not discharged due to not paying the full amount of treatment. It is also alleged in the complaint that the bill for 40 days treatment of Corona patient was made 28 lakhs.