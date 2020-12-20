Cricketer Prithvi Shaw Posts a Cryptic message for his Critics

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Adelaide, 20/12: Indian Opening Batsman Prithvi Shaw on Sunday has posted a cryptic message for his critics who are criticizing him for his poor performance down-under.

In an Instagram story, Shaw posted, “If sometimes people demotivates you for something you try to do, that means you can do that but they can’t”. Prithvi Shaw has been under severe scrutiny since the beginning of the tour, even some critics and experts have questioned his place in the team. He was subjected to heavy trolling on social media due to his lean patch with the bat.

India on Saturday lost to Australia by eight wickets, owing to a drastic batting collapse in the second innings, where they scored mere 36 runs. The 21-year old opener scored 0 and 4 in both the innings. He also dropped an important catch of Marnus Labuschagne. Former Aussie Captain and Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting had pointed out Shaw’s weakness against the inswinging ball earlier.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
