Crowd Carrying Swords Attacks Police in Maharashtra. Details Inside!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Mumbai, 30/3: A mob of Sikh Protestors carrying swords broke through barricades at a Gurdwara in Maharashtra’s Nanded last evening and attacked policemen. The attack left four people injured. A case has been registered over the violence and the violation of the state’s Covid safety rules, the police said. Nearly 18 people have been detained.

Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar Shewale said the gurdwara had been informed that the “Hola Mohalla” procession would not be allowed because of virus restrictions.

“We had spoken to the gurdwara authorities and the priests and explained the situation to them. So they agreed that this year, no procession will be held and a low-key celebration will be held within the complex,” Mr Shewale said.

The low-key event was to begin at 4 pm. “But some of the youngsters got impatient. When Babaji explained the situation to them, they moved to Gate number 1 and started moving on the traditional route of the procession,” he added.

According to a police officer, four personnel were injured and police cars were damaged. The attack happened after the police refused to allow a religious procession because of the Covid surge in the state.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
