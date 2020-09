In the inaugural match of Dream 11 IPL 2020, Mahendra Singh Dhoni led Chennai Superkings beat Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets with brilliant batting performance from Ambati Raydu and Faf Du Plesis.

Chasing 163 target, CSK lost both their openers cheaply but Ambati and Faf steadied the ship.

Raydu scored a brilliant 71 of 48 ball and Faf was not out on 55.