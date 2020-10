CSK vs RCB : RCB won the toss decided to bat first

In a mouth-watering contest, Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai SuperKings will face Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB’s batting department has failed twice while chasing big totals. Kohli’s men have enjoyed success batting first this season. CSK, meanwhile, has batted second in all their six matches

RCB won the toss and decided to bat first. Chris Morris makes his debut