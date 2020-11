Cuttack, 1/11: In a major development, the cops seized a huge amount of illegal cough syrup and arrested two peoples in this connection in the Choudwar area of Cuttack district in Odisha.The price of cough syrup is estimated to be 4lakh

The arrested people have been identified as Kulamani Mishra (40) and Dilip Kumar Sahoo (42).

The sale of this particular brand of cough syrup has been declared as illegal in Odisha.