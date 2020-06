Bhubaneswar, 24/6: Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahatab is going to be conferred with the prestigious Sansad Maharatna award for his performance in the first year of 17th LokSabha.Along with Bhartruhari Mahtab (BJD, Cuttack, Odisha), Supriya Sule (NCP, Baramati, Maharashtra) and Shrirang Appa Barne (Shiv Sena, Maval, Maharashtra) also will be receiving the coveted ‘Sansad Maha Ratna Award. The award is given by the Prime Point Foundation.