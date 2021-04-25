Delhi Capitals beats Sunrisers Hyderabad in a superover

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 25/4: In a hugely thrilling match Rishabh Pant led  Delhi Capitals beat David Warner led Sunrisers Hyderabad in a keenly contested match.

The match was tied after both the innings were completed.Both the teams managed to score 159 runs.

Axar Patel bowled a brilliant superover and gave only 7 runs.

Then Dhawan and Pant managed to chase it down.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
