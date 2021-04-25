Delhi Capitals beats Sunrisers Hyderabad in a superover

-
World
147,631,219
WorldConfirmed: 147,631,219Active: 18,942,966Recovered: 125,569,082Death: 3,119,171
-
USA
32,797,213
USAConfirmed: 32,797,213Active: 6,868,318Recovered: 25,342,954Death: 585,941
-
India
17,285,627
IndiaConfirmed: 17,285,627Active: 2,809,719Recovered: 14,281,111Death: 194,797
-
Brazil
14,308,215
BrazilConfirmed: 14,308,215Active: 1,151,834Recovered: 12,766,772Death: 389,609
-
Russia
4,762,569
RussiaConfirmed: 4,762,569Active: 266,329Recovered: 4,388,008Death: 108,232
-
Turkey
4,629,969
TurkeyConfirmed: 4,629,969Active: 517,967Recovered: 4,073,644Death: 38,358
-
UK
4,404,882
UKConfirmed: 4,404,882Active: 83,626Recovered: 4,193,828Death: 127,428
-
Italy
3,962,674
ItalyConfirmed: 3,962,674Active: 461,212Recovered: 3,382,224Death: 119,238
-
Germany
3,289,321
GermanyConfirmed: 3,289,321Active: 313,208Recovered: 2,893,900Death: 82,213
-
Pakistan
795,627
PakistanConfirmed: 795,627Active: 88,698Recovered: 689,812Death: 17,117
-
China
90,588
ChinaConfirmed: 90,588Active: 308Recovered: 85,644Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 25/4: In a hugely thrilling match Rishabh Pant led Delhi Capitals beat David Warner led Sunrisers Hyderabad in a keenly contested match.
The match was tied after both the innings were completed.Both the teams managed to score 159 runs.
Axar Patel bowled a brilliant superover and gave only 7 runs.
Then Dhawan and Pant managed to chase it down.