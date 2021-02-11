Delhi-Dubai busiest International route this month

-
WorldConfirmed: 108,137,043Active: 25,466,405Recovered: 80,297,988Death: 2,372,650
USAConfirmed: 27,947,507Active: 9,605,435Recovered: 17,857,035Death: 485,037
IndiaConfirmed: 10,879,826Active: 137,494Recovered: 10,586,856Death: 155,476
BrazilConfirmed: 9,671,832Active: 840,517Recovered: 8,596,130Death: 235,185
RussiaConfirmed: 4,027,748Active: 410,639Recovered: 3,538,422Death: 78,687
UKConfirmed: 3,998,655Active: 1,826,865Recovered: 2,056,261Death: 115,529
ItalyConfirmed: 2,683,403Active: 405,019Recovered: 2,185,655Death: 92,729
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,564,427Active: 84,144Recovered: 2,453,096Death: 27,187
GermanyConfirmed: 2,316,721Active: 164,873Recovered: 2,087,600Death: 64,248
PakistanConfirmed: 559,093Active: 30,225Recovered: 516,683Death: 12,185
ChinaConfirmed: 89,736Active: 879Recovered: 84,221Death: 4,636
Mumbai, 12/2: The Delhi-Dubai route which is 3 hours 30 minutes long is the busiest International route this month. The news was confirmed by UKbased aviation data firm, OAG.
Apart from their short flying times, what also connected these busy international routes were the cheap, last-minute fares on offer, indicating the low demand due to Covid.