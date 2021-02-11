Delhi-Dubai busiest International route this month

FeaturedBusinessInternational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 108,137,043
    World
    Confirmed: 108,137,043
    Active: 25,466,405
    Recovered: 80,297,988
    Death: 2,372,650
  • USA 27,947,507
    USA
    Confirmed: 27,947,507
    Active: 9,605,435
    Recovered: 17,857,035
    Death: 485,037
  • India 10,879,826
    India
    Confirmed: 10,879,826
    Active: 137,494
    Recovered: 10,586,856
    Death: 155,476
  • Brazil 9,671,832
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,671,832
    Active: 840,517
    Recovered: 8,596,130
    Death: 235,185
  • Russia 4,027,748
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,027,748
    Active: 410,639
    Recovered: 3,538,422
    Death: 78,687
  • UK 3,998,655
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,998,655
    Active: 1,826,865
    Recovered: 2,056,261
    Death: 115,529
  • Italy 2,683,403
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,683,403
    Active: 405,019
    Recovered: 2,185,655
    Death: 92,729
  • Turkey 2,564,427
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,564,427
    Active: 84,144
    Recovered: 2,453,096
    Death: 27,187
  • Germany 2,316,721
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,316,721
    Active: 164,873
    Recovered: 2,087,600
    Death: 64,248
  • Pakistan 559,093
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 559,093
    Active: 30,225
    Recovered: 516,683
    Death: 12,185
  • China 89,736
    China
    Confirmed: 89,736
    Active: 879
    Recovered: 84,221
    Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 12/2: The Delhi-Dubai route which is 3 hours 30 minutes long is the busiest International route this month. The news was confirmed by UKbased aviation data firm, OAG.

Apart from their short flying times, what also connected these busy international routes were the cheap, last-minute fares on offer, indicating the low demand due to Covid.

 

 

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.