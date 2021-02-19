Delhi Municipality Informs a living man about his Death certificate. Read the full Report here!

COVID-19 Updates World 110,936,611 World Confirmed: 110,936,611 Active: 22,601,730 Recovered: 85,880,276 Death: 2,454,605

USA 28,523,524 USA Confirmed: 28,523,524 Active: 9,314,794 Recovered: 18,703,421 Death: 505,309

India 10,963,394 India Confirmed: 10,963,394 Active: 139,530 Recovered: 10,667,741 Death: 156,123

Brazil 10,030,626 Brazil Confirmed: 10,030,626 Active: 791,770 Recovered: 8,995,246 Death: 243,610

Russia 4,139,031 Russia Confirmed: 4,139,031 Active: 376,686 Recovered: 3,679,949 Death: 82,396

UK 4,083,242 UK Confirmed: 4,083,242 Active: 1,632,854 Recovered: 2,331,001 Death: 119,387

Italy 2,765,412 Italy Confirmed: 2,765,412 Active: 384,501 Recovered: 2,286,024 Death: 94,887

Turkey 2,616,600 Turkey Confirmed: 2,616,600 Active: 84,729 Recovered: 2,504,050 Death: 27,821

Germany 2,372,209 Germany Confirmed: 2,372,209 Active: 128,362 Recovered: 2,176,300 Death: 67,547

Pakistan 568,506 Pakistan Confirmed: 568,506 Active: 24,139 Recovered: 531,840 Death: 12,527

China 89,816 China Confirmed: 89,816 Active: 484 Recovered: 84,696 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 19/2: Vinod Sharma, a resident of Delhi received a message from the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) about his death certificate. The message read, “Your request for death registration has been approved. You can download the certificate from the link given below.”

“When you are busy completing your daily chores and you suddenly get a message regarding death registration, wouldn’t you be shaken!” said Vinod.

Sharma later reported the incident to the area’s Municipal Councillor.

“I didn’t even touch the link. Here I am alive and healthy. No one in my family has passed away either. Nobody has applied for such a certificate and SDMC is sending us a death certificate,” he said.