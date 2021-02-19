Delhi Municipality Informs a living man about his Death certificate. Read the full Report here!

-
World
110,936,611
WorldConfirmed: 110,936,611Active: 22,601,730Recovered: 85,880,276Death: 2,454,605
USA
28,523,524
USAConfirmed: 28,523,524Active: 9,314,794Recovered: 18,703,421Death: 505,309
India
10,963,394
IndiaConfirmed: 10,963,394Active: 139,530Recovered: 10,667,741Death: 156,123
Brazil
10,030,626
BrazilConfirmed: 10,030,626Active: 791,770Recovered: 8,995,246Death: 243,610
Russia
4,139,031
RussiaConfirmed: 4,139,031Active: 376,686Recovered: 3,679,949Death: 82,396
UK
4,083,242
UKConfirmed: 4,083,242Active: 1,632,854Recovered: 2,331,001Death: 119,387
Italy
2,765,412
ItalyConfirmed: 2,765,412Active: 384,501Recovered: 2,286,024Death: 94,887
Turkey
2,616,600
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,616,600Active: 84,729Recovered: 2,504,050Death: 27,821
Germany
2,372,209
GermanyConfirmed: 2,372,209Active: 128,362Recovered: 2,176,300Death: 67,547
Pakistan
568,506
PakistanConfirmed: 568,506Active: 24,139Recovered: 531,840Death: 12,527
China
89,816
ChinaConfirmed: 89,816Active: 484Recovered: 84,696Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 19/2: Vinod Sharma, a resident of Delhi received a message from the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) about his death certificate. The message read, “Your request for death registration has been approved. You can download the certificate from the link given below.”
“When you are busy completing your daily chores and you suddenly get a message regarding death registration, wouldn’t you be shaken!” said Vinod.
Sharma later reported the incident to the area’s Municipal Councillor.
“I didn’t even touch the link. Here I am alive and healthy. No one in my family has passed away either. Nobody has applied for such a certificate and SDMC is sending us a death certificate,” he said.