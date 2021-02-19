Delhi Municipality Informs a living man about his Death certificate. Read the full Report here!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 19/2: Vinod Sharma, a resident of Delhi received a message from the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) about his death certificate. The message read, “Your request for death registration has been approved. You can download the certificate from the link given below.”

“When you are busy completing your daily chores and you suddenly get a message regarding death registration, wouldn’t you be shaken!” said Vinod.

Sharma later reported the incident to the area’s Municipal Councillor.

“I didn’t even touch the link. Here I am alive and healthy. No one in my family has passed away either. Nobody has applied for such a certificate and SDMC is sending us a death certificate,” he said.

“I received the message a month ago. I panicked after reading it and brought it to my counselor’s attention,” he added.
Another resident from the same area Rohit Bainsla had also received a similar message.
“I was applying for my father’s death certificate. It was rejected four times, and on February 16, I received a message which read, ‘Your request for Death has been approved’, what kind of a joke is this?” exclaimed Rohit.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
