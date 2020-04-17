New Delhi, 17/4: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia today clarified that Delhi Schools can’t hike fees amidst lockdown.

Manish Sisodia said”It has come to my notice that many schools are taking fees arbitrarily and charging transportation fees even when schools are closed. Private schools should not stoop to this level. Be it private or government schools, they cannot hike fees.”

“All private schools in Delhi are operated by trusts and their basic mandate is to serve the society. They cannot harass parents like this. The government has decided not to allow any private school to hike fees without taking prior approval from the government. The rule is applicable for all schools irrespective of the fact if the school is built on government or private land,” he added,