Delhi’s Deputy CM attacked by BJP with the help of Cops: AAP
Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia's house was Vandalized by bjp says AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha
-
World
69,448,049
WorldConfirmed: 69,448,049Active: 19,688,471Recovered: 48,180,011Death: 1,579,567
-
USA
15,836,954
USAConfirmed: 15,836,954Active: 6,306,025Recovered: 9,233,994Death: 296,935
-
India
9,775,746
IndiaConfirmed: 9,775,746Active: 370,972Recovered: 9,262,857Death: 141,917
-
Brazil
6,730,118
BrazilConfirmed: 6,730,118Active: 649,575Recovered: 5,901,511Death: 179,032
-
Russia
2,569,126
RussiaConfirmed: 2,569,126Active: 490,177Recovered: 2,033,669Death: 45,280
-
Italy
1,770,149
ItalyConfirmed: 1,770,149Active: 710,515Recovered: 997,895Death: 61,739
-
UK
1,766,819
UKConfirmed: 1,766,819Active: 1,704,253Recovered: N/ADeath: 62,566
-
Germany
1,249,989
GermanyConfirmed: 1,249,989Active: 307,052Recovered: 922,100Death: 20,837
-
Turkey
925,342
TurkeyConfirmed: 925,342Active: 462,450Recovered: 447,361Death: 15,531
-
Pakistan
429,280
PakistanConfirmed: 429,280Active: 46,376Recovered: 374,301Death: 8,603
-
China
86,673
ChinaConfirmed: 86,673Active: 285Recovered: 81,754Death: 4,634
New Delhi, 10/12: Manish Sisodia, the Deputy CM of Delhi’s house has been vandalized by “BJP goons” with the help of Delhi police says AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha. “Mr Sisodia was not at home, but his family was, Mr. Sisodia’s house had been “vandalized,” he said.
“I strongly condemn the systematic, organized, and violent attack on Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s home. The goons entered his house in police presence when he was away. Why is BJP getting so desperate by the day in Delhi?” Mr Kejriwal tweeted. “In a democracy, it is very worrying to target political leaders in this way. In view of the seriousness of the attack on the convoy of the BJP national president, it should be thoroughly investigated and the responsibility of this incident should be fixed,” he added.