Delhi’s Deputy CM attacked by BJP with the help of Cops: AAP

Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia's house was Vandalized by bjp says AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha

FeaturedNationalPolitics
By Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 69,448,049
    World
    Confirmed: 69,448,049
    Active: 19,688,471
    Recovered: 48,180,011
    Death: 1,579,567
  • USA 15,836,954
    USA
    Confirmed: 15,836,954
    Active: 6,306,025
    Recovered: 9,233,994
    Death: 296,935
  • India 9,775,746
    India
    Confirmed: 9,775,746
    Active: 370,972
    Recovered: 9,262,857
    Death: 141,917
  • Brazil 6,730,118
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 6,730,118
    Active: 649,575
    Recovered: 5,901,511
    Death: 179,032
  • Russia 2,569,126
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,569,126
    Active: 490,177
    Recovered: 2,033,669
    Death: 45,280
  • Italy 1,770,149
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,770,149
    Active: 710,515
    Recovered: 997,895
    Death: 61,739
  • UK 1,766,819
    UK
    Confirmed: 1,766,819
    Active: 1,704,253
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 62,566
  • Germany 1,249,989
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,249,989
    Active: 307,052
    Recovered: 922,100
    Death: 20,837
  • Turkey 925,342
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 925,342
    Active: 462,450
    Recovered: 447,361
    Death: 15,531
  • Pakistan 429,280
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 429,280
    Active: 46,376
    Recovered: 374,301
    Death: 8,603
  • China 86,673
    China
    Confirmed: 86,673
    Active: 285
    Recovered: 81,754
    Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 10/12: Manish Sisodia, the Deputy CM of Delhi’s house has been vandalized by “BJP goons”  with the help of Delhi police says AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha. “Mr Sisodia was not at home, but his family was, Mr. Sisodia’s house had been “vandalized,” he said.

“I strongly condemn the systematic, organized, and violent attack on Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s home. The goons entered his house in police presence when he was away. Why is BJP getting so desperate by the day in Delhi?” Mr Kejriwal tweeted. “In a democracy, it is very worrying to target political leaders in this way. In view of the seriousness of the attack on the convoy of the BJP national president, it should be thoroughly investigated and the responsibility of this incident should be fixed,” he added.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.